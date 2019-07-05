Everything you need to know about Northampton Town Show this weekend

More than 40,000 people are expected to descend on The Racecourse for Northampton Town Show this weekend.

A packed roster of entertainment is expected at the event over Saturday and Sunday, from live bands to balloon rides and a host of fairground attractions.

Balloon rides will take place in the morning and evenings.

If you are thinking of going this weekend - here are some details you might want to know.

-Gates open at 11am and the event is free to enter.

-If you want to book a balloon flight (depending on the weather) Virgin Balloon Flights will be there on the weekend, you can find out more information here.

-Well behaved dogs are allowed though they must be kept on a lead

-You can bring your own picnic, but the site has a strict no alcohol policy and bag searches will be taking place.

-If you are driving, there is a car park next to the event, just follow the signs as you approach The Racecourse.

In terms of the entertainment on offer - here is the schedule for the weekend:

SATURDAY ENTERTAINMENT

12pm: Vander Superhero Space WheelShow ( Acrobats )

12.30pm: Jamie Squibb (Motorbike Stunts)

‍1pm: Gymnastricks (Local Northampton Gymnastic Group )

2pm: Devils Horsemen (Cossack Riders)

3pm: Stannage Stunt Team (Various Stunts)

4pm: The Pacesetters (Dog Display Team)

5pm: Vander Superhero Space Wheel Show ( Acrobats )

6pm: Devils Horsemen (Cowboy Show)

7pm: Jamie Squibb (Motorbike Stunts)

8pm: Vander Superhero Space Wheel Show ( Acrobats )

9pm: Stannage Stunt Team (Various Stunts)

SUNDAY ENTERTAINMENT

12pm: Vander Superhero Space WheelShow ( Acrobats )

1pm: Jamie Squibb (Motorbike Stunts)

2pm: Devils Horsemen (Cossack Riders)

3pm: Stannage Stunt Team (Various Stunts)

4pm: The Pacesetters (Dog Display Team)

5pm: Vander Superhero Space WheelShow ( Acrobats )

6pm: Devils Horsemen (Cowboy Show)

7pm: Jamie Squibb’s (Motorbike Stunts)

8pm: Vander Superhero Space WheelShow ( Acrobats )

9pm: Stannage Stunt Team (Various Stunts)

MUSIC TIMES

SATURDAY

12pm: Community Groups

1pm Deep Sea Mountains

2pm Dee-Ja Vu

3pm Ash Tu-kay and Ryan

4pm Pure Genius

5pm Bushpigs

6pm Sane

7pm Gogo Loco

8pm Future Love

9pm Repro Jam Squad

SUNDAY

12pm Community Vocal Group

1pm TBC

3pm Similar Jones

4pm Canyons

5pm Very Lazy Sundays

6pm James Watt and the Avenues

7pm Lunaxis

8pm to close 2Tones All Ska Band