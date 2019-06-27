'Everything is fine...but my nuts went everywhere': Northampton market trader's shock as vintage car hits stall

A market trader had a shock on Thursday morning after a vintage car collided with his stall.

Market trader Bruce Fallows said the prang happened early on Thursday morning.

"The car swung into my stall...I felt really sorry for the driver as he was shaking after it happened. Everything is fine...but he hit all my nuts, they went everywhere," he said.

A picture was posted on social media by Eamonn Fitzpatrick, who tweeted: " A 1919 #ford crashes into oppositions #fruitstall on #northamptonmarket #northampton #walnuts went everywhere but lucky no one was hurt in the accident."