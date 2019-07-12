Everything half price at ANOTHER shop set to close in Northampton

Closing down signs have gone up in another high street store in Northampton town centre.

All cards and gifts in Cardmarket, in Abington Street, have been reduced to half price as staff get ready to close the store in two months.

It was reported last year by The Guardian that WH Smith was closing about 30 stores, which included its Cardmarket budget chain, citing "challenging conditions on the high street."

Stephen Clarke, the chief executive of WH Smith, told The Guardian last year that he could not confirm how many jobs would be affected but it was likely staff would probably be redeployed to other stores.

A spokeswoman for WHSmith today said: "We can confirm that the Cardmarket store in Northampton will be closing on 21st September 2019 when the lease expires.

"Customers can continue to buy our great range of cards and gift wrap at our WHSmith store in The Grosvenor Centre, Northampton."