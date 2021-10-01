Kristina wants to help others feel safe on the streets. Photo: Picandello Chrome Photography - Benji Dotan.

A Northampton yoga studio is set to launch an eight-week self defence programme to teach children and teens how to protect themselves.

Soo Yoga in Sol Central, run by former Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff and her former Saints player husband, Ben Cohen, already offers a range of classes, including martial arts.

The company’s martial arts teacher is also trained in Wing Chun Kung fu, which is a Chinese form of self defence used for hundreds of years.

Self defence classes will launch at the yoga studio later this month. Photo: Picandello Chrome Photography - Benji Dotan.

With local and national stories of violence on our streets, the owners felt that now was the right time to start the ‘vital’ classes.

Kristina said: “As a mum it is heartbreaking to hear of the horrifying stories. I can’t even imagine what these families go through.

“It has made me realise it is time to act and do something about it.

“Everyone has been affected by these stories and a lot of mums and dad will resonate with that fear.”

The sessions will be taught by Matt Wood who grew up in Northampton and started training in Wing Chun Kung fu at the age of 13 and subsequently competed at a high level.

Sessions will be age appropriate and split into sessions for six to 10-year-olds and another for 11 and older. Parents will also be able to join in.

Kristina added: “Increasing numbers of people report feeling unsafe when out alone either in quiet places or after dark.

“Self defence is an important skill to know so we feel it’s an important class to bring into our facility.

“Our courses equip people with both the confidence and the techniques to defend themselves.

“It’s about the flow and the energy and understanding how to control that energy. It’s self discipline and self awareness.

“It’s not about violence, it’s about knowing how to protect yourselves and your loved ones.

“Everyone I believe has the right to feel safe and to not feel vulnerable when venturing out alone."

The weekly classes run for eight Sundays starting on October 17 and price range from £60 to £80. A family discount is available.