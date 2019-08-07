.

Every Northampton school which earned a Good grade from Ofsted in the past year

Northampton's best performing schools are worth celebrating, and these schools have come top of the class.

Listed here are all the schools in Northampton which have earned a Good or an Outstanding rating from Ofsted in the past 12 months - as well as what inspectors picked out as something the school deserved praise for.

Inspectors wrote of Ecton Brook's children: "Pupils are extremely proud of their school. They feel safe and well supported by all adults."

1. Ecton Brook Primary School

Another Northampton school that has gone from strength to strength. Inspectors have noted improvements on each visit to Wootton Primary and awarded it another Good rating in 2018.

2. Wootton Primary School

Bridgewater has scored consistent Good ratings for over a decade now. Inspectors have called the school's self-evaluation "honest, accurate and detailed".

3. Bridgewater Primary School

Duston Eldean was praised by inspectors for its "forest schools" - but also noted how its pupils were self-confident and confident. Its Good rating in June was its fourth in a row.

4. Duston Eldean Primary School

