Every Northampton school which earned a Good grade from Ofsted in the past year
Northampton's best performing schools are worth celebrating, and these schools have come top of the class.
Listed here are all the schools in Northampton which have earned a Good or an Outstanding rating from Ofsted in the past 12 months - as well as what inspectors picked out as something the school deserved praise for.
1. Ecton Brook Primary School
Inspectors wrote of Ecton Brook's children: "Pupils are extremely proud of their school. They feel safe and well supported by all adults."