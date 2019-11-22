Engagement rings and passport stolen in Northampton burglary

Police investigating a burglary in Northampton where rings, a UK passport and medals were stolen are appealing for information.

The break-in happened between 4pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, November 16, at a property in Berry Lane, Wootton, police have today (Friday) said.

Items stolen included a UK passport, two engagement rings, a wedding ring and a number of gold-plated sports medals.

Anyone who saw the burglary or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.