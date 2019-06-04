End in sight for 'nightmare' roadworks on major Northampton road

A set of temporary traffic lights that have caused havoc for commuters in Northampton in recent months should finally be taken down this month.

Heavy traffic has been a persistent problem on Boughton Green Road for much of 2019 in the face of ongoing roadworks.

Crews have been laying the groundwork to connect the gas main to some 800 flats and houses planned for the former University of Northampton Park Campus.

Commuters have called the temporary traffic lights around these roadworks "a nightmare".

Meanwhile, a nearby mini-roundabout is also being converted into a T-Junction.

It has resulted in heavy congestion on the road for much of 2019, especially during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

But the roadworks are now set to finish on June 21.

Both projects are being carried out by Northamptonshire County Council.