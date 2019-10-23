Empty Northampton care home could be bulldozed to make way for affordable housing

A former Northampton care home that shut after the Olympus Care project was shelved could be demolished to make way for social housing.

Until 2016, Ecton Brook House was home to over 30 elderly residents and had been in operation since the 1970s.

KPH intent to demolish the former care home and clear it for social housing.

But all that ended when Northamptonshire County Council shelved the Olympus Care operation. The home was closed and its residents were moved to accommodation elsewhere in the county while th authority shifted its strategy to caring for older people in their own homes.

Now, the vacant care home on Ecton Brook Road, Great Billing, could be knocked down to make way for a terrace of social housing.

A plan submitted to the borough council by Key Partnership Homes (KPH) intends to build 21 houses on the site - eight for social housing, 10 for shared ownership, and three available on rent to buy.

A report prepared by KPH reads: "The proposed development represents a positive addition to the surrounding area.

The plans make room for eight social rent houses, 10 shared ownership houses and three rent-to-buy homes.

"The application site is an underused area of brownfield land in the middle of a predominantly residential suburb of Northampton, surrounded by good local amenities."

A consultation on housing plan is now open for neighbours to comment on until November 12.