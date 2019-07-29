Empty clothes shop in Northampton's high street earmarked for new restaurant

A plan could be underway to turn an empty Northampton high street into a new unnamed restaurant.

The former Melody clothing shop has stood empty in Abington Street after closing down in 2018.

Melody has stood empty on Abington Street for over a year - but now it could open as a restaurant.

And earlier this month, the Chronicle and Echo asked if anyone would be able to find a use for the high street spot after reporting the storefront was on sale for £500,000.

Now, a planning application has been put to the borough council to convert the empty shop into a new restaurant or takeaway.

However, the plans do not name or elaborate on what the 55-seat restaurant would be.

The former Melody shop is nestled between the historic A Watts furniture store and the town's Grade II listed library.

An architect's sketch of the proposed 55-seat restaurant.

The conversion work would require installing extraction flues for the proposed restaurant's kitchen.

Meanwhile, planning papers suggest the new restaurant would not serve later than midnight.