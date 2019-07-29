Empty clothes shop in Northampton's high street earmarked for new restaurant

A plan could be underway to turn an empty Northampton high street into a new unnamed restaurant.
The former Melody clothing shop has stood empty in Abington Street after closing down in 2018.
And earlier this month, the Chronicle and Echo asked if anyone would be able to find a use for the high street spot after reporting the storefront was on sale for £500,000.
Now, a planning application has been put to the borough council to convert the empty shop into a new restaurant or takeaway.
However, the plans do not name or elaborate on what the 55-seat restaurant would be.
The former Melody shop is nestled between the historic A Watts furniture store and the town's Grade II listed library.
The conversion work would require installing extraction flues for the proposed restaurant's kitchen.
Meanwhile, planning papers suggest the new restaurant would not serve later than midnight.