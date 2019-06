A forklift truck caught fire at an industrial premises, it has been confirmed.

Crews from Mereway and The Mounts were called to the scene in Ross Road at around 5.10pm yesterday (Monday).

Firefighters were called to a Ross Road on an industrial estate in Northampton

An emergency call was made after a forklift caught fire inside a workshop unit a business centre.

The fire was confined to the battery pack and was put out by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus at around 5.30pm.