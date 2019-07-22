Electricity donation powers support for people with motor neurone disease in Northampton

A donation from an electricity distribution operator will help to support people affected by motor neurone disease (MND) in Northampton for the next year.

Western Power Distribution (WPD) has given £1,055 to the Northampton branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association to fund its monthly drop-in sessions.

The sessions take place at Dobbies Garden Centre in Wootton, where people affected by MND can meet to enjoy lunch together, support each other and receive advice from trained volunteers about MND.

MND Association volunteer Kate Inchley, who runs the Northampton branch of the charity, said: “We are extremely grateful to WPD for this sponsorship which will mean that the branch can channel finance used for the drop-in into other valuable uses, for example making contributions to vital equipment needed to make the lives of people living with MND a little more comfortable.”

She added: “Dobbies café at the garden centre in Wootton is invaluable in supporting our drop–in meetings. The staff are very helpful and nothing is too much trouble for them.”

The Northampton branch supports local people living with MND and their families by providing information about the disease, raising awareness, hosting support meetings, providing transport for medical appointments and funding equipment.

Kate has been volunteering for the MND Association for 25 years along with her husband Peter, whose family has been affected by the disease.

She added: “We keep motivated by the desire to support and help people affected by this dreadful, debilitating, devastating disease, for which there is no cure. We raise awareness and fundraise in the hope that one day there will be a world free from MND.”

Martin Frost, WPD Team Manager for Northampton, who had a close friend affected by MND, said :“It was a privilege to attend the meeting and to hear about some of the fantastic work that goes on in Northamptonshire to support people living with MND, and their families.”

Louise Denholme, Assistant Restaurant Manager at Dobbies in Wyevale, said “We like to support the local community and are happy to help the Northampton branch of the MND Association by offering this space.”