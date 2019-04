Firefighters battled for hours today to put out a fire that spread to two barns on a south Northamptonshire farm .

A total of eight fire engines were called to Furnace Lane in Nether Heyford shortly after 11.35am today (April 27).

The road, which runs between the A5 and Nether Heyford village, was shut for several hours this afternoon while crews dealt with the blaze.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.