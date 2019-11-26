Dylan and Jade's trip to Las Vegas in sight as fundraisers pledge nearly £1,000

A cancer patient from Kings Heath might be able to go on a romantic holiday with his girlfriend after all, as his fundraising page has topped more than £900.

Dylan Spaull, 20, issued a plea through the Chronicle & Echo on November 15 to get readers to help pledge £1,000 to help pay off their trip of a lifetime getaway to Las Vegas.

Before Dylan was diagnosed with testicular cancer he and his girlfriend Jade had booked a romantic getaway to the USA, ahead of his twenty-first birthday in April 2020.

The pair had paid their deposit and their first installment for their May break but they still have just over £1,000 to pay, plus spending money.

After the Chron had spoken to Dylan 11 days ago fundraisers have since pledged £929.

Speaking to this newspaper today (Tuesday) he said: "I just want to say thank you so much to everyone who took time out of their day to help Jade and I.

"I’m amazed at the generosity of the fundraisers. I’m still waiting to find out whether I’ll need chemotherapy but the stress of paying the holiday off has eased incredibly.

"Thank you again to everyone for your amazing support."

Dylan has previously said if he cannot make the trip, due to his illness, he intends to half the money raised to fund his living situation and will give the other half to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Dylan was diagnosed with testicular cancer on November 8 this year and has since undergone surgery.

The former painter and decorator is still awaiting results from a CT scan, which will determine whether the cancer has spread and if he needs chemotherapy.

At the moment he is physically bed-bound and his girlfriend, Jade Moore, has taken unpaid leave to become his full-time carer.

But after receiving the devastating diagnosis it means the pair have both given up their careers and now cannot afford to fund the trip of a lifetime.

