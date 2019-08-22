Duston school announce 'best ever results' in schools history

The Duston School has announced a historic set of GCSE results, which are the best ever in the schools history, headteacher Sam Strickland has said.

The school overall has achieved a 'positive' progress 8 score and attainment 8 grades between 4-9 have increased by 33% from last year’s outcomes to nearly 75 per cent this year, with 44% per cent of pupils achieved the harder 5-9 pass.

Pictures supplied by The Duston School.

Since the current system was introduced traditional U-A grades have been dropped, instead for a 9-1 scale, called progress and attainment 8.

Three number grades, 9, 8 and 7, correspond to the old-style top grades of A* and A - this is designed to give more differentiation at the top end.

The attainment 8 score measures the achievement of a pupil across eight different subjects. The progress 8 score shows how they have improved during secondary school, compared to other pupils who were at the same level when they finished primary school.

The school’s principal, Sam Strickland, said that he was delighted with the outcomes and achievements from today’s GCSE results.

"This is once again testament to the hard work, effort and determination of the school community," he said.

"These staggering GCSE results build on the incredible set of A-level outcomes we achieved last week.

"To achieve two best ever sets of results is remarkable and clearly demonstrates that the school is moving in the right direction. Our traditional, knowledge rich approach is working. I am truly proud of what has been achieved."

Stand out performances include: Jaque Wagstaff, who achieved nine grade 9s and a double distinction*.

Joseph Tyler, Maya Betts, Daniel Hartgrove, Radu Georgescu, Jamie Turner and Charles Jones each achieved five 9s.

There are also spaces available for any pupil considering joining the sixth form - contact the school directly to speak further about places.