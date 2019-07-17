Duston hopeful to win East Midlands in Bloom gong with flower display

Duston Parish Council has welcomed the judges from East Midlands in Bloom who visited the village to see the entries into this year’s competition.

Judges began their tour through Duston at the parish boundary, viewing the Timken Art on Main Road before working their way past the Timken gates to the War Memorial.

Flowers have been planted and arranged around the village.

The judges were keen to hear about how Duston commemorated last year’s centenary with the Poppy installation and the lighting of the beacon.

The theme continued into St Luke’s churchyard where they were greeted by the President of the Royal British Legion (Duston and District Branch) and volunteers who created a remembrance garden in the churchyard.

Alison Grantham, community development manager at Duston Parish Council said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome the judges to view our East Midlands in Bloom entry.



"The village’s collective drive to make Duston a wonderful place to live really has shone through this summer.

"Our entry for the East Midlands in Bloom totally supports our focus for 2019 which is to inspire and engage Duston residents of all ages and abilities to get involved in the community, improve their health and wellbeing and generally connect with where they live.”

Judges came out to see the display on on Tuesday July 9.

Displayed on the bank at St. Luke’s was the community art wall which was created by people of all generations at the recent Duston Fun Day.

Judges were then toured through the old village towards the historic rose garden, which holds the plaque commemorating 125 years since the creation of parish councils, before moving on to the community Grow Together Allotment where they were introduced to volunteers and children from local schools who enjoy this fabulous community facility.

Alison added: “Duston in Bloom doesn’t stop here. We have now established a firm foundation to build upon in anticipation of next year and have many community initiatives to support engagement in the local community and to get people involved. Duston really is an exciting place to be.

“Duston Parish Council would like to express sincere thanks to everybody who has contributed to our village’s entry. We look forward to finding out the results later this summer.”

Finally, judges advanced up the Main Road where they enjoyed the recently installed planters at Eldean shops and visited residents’ gardens in Larch Lane.

The judges were later shown the spinney and the forest school which supports the development of young people, before receiving a portfolio to support this year’s entry.