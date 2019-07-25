Drink more water now: Northampton hospital's advice to patients, staff - and you - on how to stay safe in scorching weather

Northampton General Hospital is reassuring the public that their loved ones are receiving extra care in today's hot weather - but also advising how to falling ill in the heat.

The mercury in Northampton could reach as high as 37 degrees celsius today (July 25) - which would make it one of the hottest recorded days in the county in over 100 years.

Northampton General has offered advice to keep members of the public safe on one of the hottest days of the year.

Northampton General is taking steps to help staff and patients from suffering in the heat - but also want members of the public to take care in the sun so they don't become patients themselves.

A spokeswoman for NGH said: "The hot weather often means that there is an increase in dehydrated patients. This is particularly prevalent in the older population so we would advise people to keep as hydrated as possible. Serious dehydration can require hospitalisation.

To stay healthy in the hot weather, remember to:



- Drink plenty of cold drinks, especially when exercising



- Take cool baths or showers



- Wear light-coloured, loose clothing



- Avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm



- Avoid excess alcohol



- avoid extreme exercise



- try sprinkling water on clothes and skin



Meanwhile, the hospital is taking steps to keep patients and staff safe and keep them from suffering in the hot weather.

A spokeswoman for NGH said: "We really value out clinical and non-clinical teams who work incredibly hard all year round, not just in the warmer weather.

"We know that it presents challenges but we do all we can to support them during the hot weather. They are encouraged to take regular breaks, access drinks facilities and we have opened two air-conditioned cool rooms for staff to use on breaks."

Other measures at Northampton General Hospital include:

- Portable air conditioning units on wards without installed systems



- Regular checks on patients to provide patients with drinks with "hydration stations" on wards



- Staff are being encouraged to take regular breaks and keep drinking water throughout the day



- Water coolers across the hospital



- Free ice lollies for staff and in-patients this afternoon during the hottest hours of the day



- Free sun cream for staff on breaks



- Relaxed dress code, including no requirements to wear tights or stocking

The NHS' dehydration chart. How does your wee look compared to the chart? Use it to see if you are dehydrated...

For more advice on how to stay safe in the sun, visit the NHS website.