Harry Dunn's twin brother Niall and friends at the car/bike meet at Brackley Tesco. Photo: Paul Howard Photography

Dozens of bikers and car lovers come together for Harry Dunn campaign in Brackley supermarket car park

Dozens of bikers and car lovers came together to raise money for the Justice for Harry Dunn campaign with a meet in a supermarket car park in Brackley.

Friends of the teenager, who died after a crash on his motorcycle with an American driving on the wrong side of the road near Croughton, organised the event at the Tesco store on Sunday (October 27).

Car/bike meet for Harry Dunn. Photo: Paul Howard Photography
Car/bike meet for Harry Dunn. Photo: Paul Howard Photography
Car/bike meet for Harry Dunn. Photo: Paul Howard Photography
Car/bike meet for Harry Dunn. Photo: Paul Howard Photography
Car/bike meet for Harry Dunn. Photo: Paul Howard Photography
Car/bike meet for Harry Dunn. Photo: Paul Howard Photography
Car/bike meet for Harry Dunn. Photo: Paul Howard Photography
Car/bike meet for Harry Dunn. Photo: Paul Howard Photography
