Donation will help Northampton Sea Cadets to keep providing 'amazing' adventures for youngsters

Northampton Sea Cadets thanked a housing developer for helping them provide adventures for youngsters in the form of a 'generous' £1,000 donation.

The club was nominated for David Wilson Homes's grants scheme for the 'amazing experiences and opportunities' it offers the cadets and the support for the wider community.

Northampton Sea Cadets members are given a cheque for 1,000 from Dee Smith from David Wilson Homes South Midlands

Northampton Sea Cadets chairman Andrew Jolley said: “We would like to thank David Wilson Homes for their very kind and generous donation to Northampton Sea Cadets.

“At the unit we provide a wide and varied array of activities, on and off the water and this donation will help us to continue to support these excellent facilities for the young people of Northampton.”

The donation was part of David Wilson Homes' community fund, which gives up to £1,000 a month to charities and organisations.

Denise Smith, part exchange manager at David Wilson Homes South Midlands nominated the club for the scheme.

Northampton Sea Cadets with the cheque from David Wilson Homes South Midlands

“I had been very lucky to see the amazing opportunities and experiences that Northampton Sea Cadets offers to the cadets but also the additional support they offer to the local community," she said.

“None of this is achievable without the volunteers who instruct and support the running of the unit.

"This donation enables the work to continue to ensure the cadets keep enjoying the fun activities and competitions they do throughout the year.”

Northampton Sea Cadets aims to give young people an experience that will help them grow into the person that they want to be in a safe and friendly environment.

Northampton Sea Cadets chairman Andrew Jolley accepts the cheque from Dee Smith from David Wilson Homes South Midlands

The club based in Beckets Park offers a range of different activities from sailing, windsurfing, and powerboating to rock climbing, camping and music.

Young people are also able to gain a number of different qualifications through training for these disciplines.

To find out more about the Northampton Sea Cadets visit www.sea-cadets.org/northampton.