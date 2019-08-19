Dog causes woman puncture marks and bruising in Northampton attack

A German Shepard dog attacked a woman in Northampton while it was accompanied by its owner.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 14, between 5.15pm and 5.45pm in Gloucester Avenue, when a woman was walking past the pharmacy.

A large, long-haired German Shepherd dog jumped up and bit her on the arm, causing puncture marks and bruising.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The dog was with its owner at the time – a white man described as about 50 years old, about 5ft 6in, of skinny build and with short black hair.

"He wore black glasses, a blue polo top and black trousers."

Northamptonshire Police today (Monday) released this appeal for information.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.