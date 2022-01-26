Do you know this man in a black Nike top? Northamptonshire Police want to identify him to help hunt fuel card thief
Detectives appeal for information after card stolen from Grange Park used to fill-up mulitple vehicles
Northampton detectives hunting a fuel thief have identified a man they want to question.
Officers say the man, who was caught on camera wearing a distinctive black Nike shirt, may be able to help with their investigation into the theft of a fuel card in Grange Park last year.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Wednesday (January 26): "The card was stolen from a local company and then used to fill up several vehicles on multiple dates.
"We are asking for the man in the image or anyone who recognises him to call us on 101 using incident number 21000696507 or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously."