Members of the public are being asked to get their thinking caps on over the holiday period as nominations for the 2022 West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Inspirational Women Awards open in less than two weeks.

The Women’s Forum at WNC is calling upon residents, businesses, schools, and community groups to nominate women in their lives who inspire them from Tuesday, January 4 2022.

Now in their tenth year, the awards publicly recognise and promote those women who inspire and have a real impact on the lives of others.

Last year's Community Award winner, Theresa McCarthy-Dixon.

WNC's cabinet member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services, Councillor David Smith, said: "These awards are hugely important as they allow us to acknowledge the important role played by women in our local community and to thank them for the excellent work they are doing in making a real difference to the lives of many."

The two categories for the 2022 awards are the 'Business Award' and the 'Community Award'.

Potential nominees for the Business Award could include someone who has inspired through their paid employment, an inspirational business owner or someone who has inspired others in their careers.

For the Community Award, it could be a family member who has been a rock during this challenging year, a neighbour who has set up a community group to support children and families, a friend who has campaigned for better healthcare, or a colleague who fundraises for charity.

Last year's winner of the Business Award, Dolores Sanders.

Last year’s winners, Dolores Sanders (Business) and Theresa McCarthy-Dixon (Community) have been invited to join the judging panel for 2022.

Nominations open on January, 4 2022 and close January, 26 2022. The shortlisted finalists will be announced on February 18 2022.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony to mark International Women’s Day (IWD) on Saturday, March 5 2022. The theme for IWD 2022 is #BreakTheBias.

Councillor Smith added: “International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

"The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity with activities taking place across the world as groups come together to celebrate women's achievements and rally for women's equality."

Further details will of the awards ceremony will be announced nearer the time. The online nomination form will be live from January 4.