Diwali celebrations light up Northampton town centre with spectacular annual parade

Northampton was brought to life with lights, dancing and parading characters this weekend for the 19th annual Diwali celebrations.

The five day festival of lights is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world and celebrates the triumph of light over darkness.

This year marked the 19th annual Diwali celebrations for Northampton.

1. Northampton's 19th Diwali celebrations

The annual event is organised by the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation and supported by Northampton Borough Council.
The procession is joined by hundreds of residents and children carrying lights and lanterns.
The procession is joined by hundreds of residents and children carrying lights and lanterns.
The annual Festival of Lights celebrations took centre stage in Northampton on Saturday (October 19).

4. Diwali lights up Northampton

