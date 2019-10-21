Diwali celebrations light up Northampton town centre with spectacular annual parade
Northampton was brought to life with lights, dancing and parading characters this weekend for the 19th annual Diwali celebrations.
The five day festival of lights is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world and celebrates the triumph of light over darkness.
Northampton's 19th Diwali celebrations
This year marked the 19th annual Diwali celebrations for Northampton.
The annual event is organised by the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation and supported by Northampton Borough Council.
The procession is joined by hundreds of residents and children carrying lights and lanterns.
Diwali lights up Northampton
The annual Festival of Lights celebrations took centre stage in Northampton on Saturday (October 19).
