Disruptions to all train journeys in and out of Northampton in wake of heatwave chaos

Disruptions are expected for most of the day on any train journey through Northampton train station following yesterday's heatwave.

Rail services across the country are in disarray this morning (July 26) after temperatures of up to 36 degrees celsius yesterday caused severe damage to overhead cables.

In some parts of the country, rails themselves have been buckling in the extreme heat.

As a result, many commuter trains yesterday had to end their journeys at the wrong stations and has led to severe disruptions today.

A post on London Northwestern Railway this morning reads: "Because of the problems we experienced on Thursday, we expect many trains across our network to be in the wrong places on Friday morning - and it will take time to get them back in the right places to stabilise the timetable again.

"This might also mean some of our trains will have fewer carriages than they normally do. Any changes to the length of our trains will be noted in the area below in this Travel Updates area."

The worst-affected train companies are Great Northern, Thameslink and East Midland Trains.

Commuters are being advised not to travel unless their journey is essential.

Meanwhile, passengers whose journeys were delayed by over 15 minutes can claim a refund on the London Northwestern Railway website.