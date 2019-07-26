Discounts up for grabs as Rushden Lakes to host two-day birthday festival

Rushden Lakes is hosting a two-day 'festival extravaganza' this weekend to celebrate the retail destination's second year of business.

Throughout the weekend shoppers can expect to see a line-up of activities such as festival styling, food tasting, cocktail masterclasses and outdoor games at Rushden Lakes retail park as it turns two years old.

Each of the stores will be offering discounts, competitions and giveaways on Saturday and Sunday, too.

Entertainers, including street dancers and acrobats have been confirmed for the festival, which will be draped in colourful flags and bunting.

The festival 'hub' will feature colourful cabins, and will host styling sessions throughout the weekend, where a few lucky winners will be dressed by stylists from on site clothes stores.

For the children, Hobbycraft is putting on a slime station from Flying Tiger and toasting marshmallows on the firepit with Cotswolds while Zizzi and Pizza Express will be offering a range of food and drink samples.