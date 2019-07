Firefighters were called to a fire in Billing Road where a fence was alight.

Fire crews from Northampton received a 999 call just before 4pm yesterday (Monday) to Billing Road were a quantity of fence panels were on fire.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was accidentally set alight by discarded cigarettes.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control shortly afterwards.