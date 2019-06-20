Disabled youngsters will be able to practice their putting at a Northampton club thanks to £5,000 grant

Disabled young golfers will soon be able to practice their putting at a Northampton sports and social club thanks to a charity's £5,000 grant.

Fernie Fields Sports and Social Club was backed by national children’s rugby charity Wooden Spoon to install an artificial putting green that is accessible for everyone to use.

Wooden Spoon presents the 5,000 cheque to Fernie Fields Sports and Social Club

Club vice chairman Steve Tebbutt said: “This will add an additional sporting activity that can be used at this community based club that caters for a wide range of user groups.”

Wooden Spoon's grassroots endowment fund, managed and facilitated by Northamptonshire Community Foundation, aims to benefit community groups and projects that support disadvantaged young people under the age of 25.

Chris Fountain, the charity's chairman in Northamptonshire, said: “This project will enable Fernie Fields to offer an activity that everyone can enjoy.

"The sport is truly inclusive for all disability groups and allows the whole family to participate in sport together in a safe, friendly outdoor environment.”

Peter Cox, from Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said they are delighted to support Fernie Fields Sports and Social Club through Wooden Spoon 'to build a facility that will benefit so many children and families for years to come'.