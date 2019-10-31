Dig deep for pledge to give all patients at NGH and community hospitals a Christmas gift

A charity who works side-by-side with community hospitals and Northampton General Hospital is urging the public to give to those less fortunate this December.

The Christmas present appeal has been launched by Northamptonshire Health Charity this week, who works all year round to provide for all departments and wards, above and beyond what the NHS can deliver.

Dig deep this year to make someone's Christmas extra special.

This year, they are reaching out to Chronicle & Echo readers, and beyond, to make sure that every patient in their hospitals each receive a present on December 25.

There are many patients, mostly elderly, that have nobody and are often forgotten about, which means they have no visitors and no gift on Christmas day.

If you want to make a patient smile this Christmas, the charity behind the gift appeal is asking for present buyers to purchase puzzle books, slippers and socks, toiletries, lip balms, dominos.

And for the children's wards and short breaks centres toys, games and activities are needed.

For infection control purposes it is really important that all items are new, in the original packaging and not gift wrapped, so that staff can make sure that gifts are allocated appropriately.

Chris Wood, ward sister on Paddington Ward at NGH said: “We were incredibly fortunate to receive many lovely gifts for parents and children and we were delighted that Santa visited at midnight to deliver sacks of presents to children of all ages."

Last year, the charity was able to offer every patient in their hospitals a gift bag packed with presents, which helped to make a huge difference to their happiness.

If you would like to take part in the appeal for Northampton General Hospital, Isebrook Hospital, St Mary's Hospital and Corby Community Hospital you can donate items at the Northamptonshire Health Charity office at Springfield, Cliftonville, Northampton, NN1 5BE.

This can be done between Monday to Friday, from 9pm to 4pm.

The office can be found just a short walk away from A&E, at Northampton General Hospital, next door to the urgent treatment centre.



For more information please contact the Northamptonshire Health Charity team by calling 01604 626927 or by emailing greenheart@nhcf.co.uk.