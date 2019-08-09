'Difficult' decision made to shut Northampton bank in November

A Northampton Halifax branch is being shut down in three months after bosses cited a rise in the use of online banking.

Bosses at Halifax have apologised to customers after it has made the decision to shut a Kingsthorpe bank branch, which is located next to Kingsthorpe Eye Care, off the Harborough Road.

Letters have been sent out this week to tell branch users that they can still use any other Halifax branch but their account will now be held at the Northampton branch instead.

A Halifax spokesman said: “We have made the difficult decision to close the Kingsthorpe branch on 5th November 2019 due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which means the branch is being used less often.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but customers can continue to bank locally by visiting the nearby Post Office, which is less than half a mile from the branch.

"The nearest alternative branch is Northampton.”