Dick and Dom to join Northamptonshire pupils for fundraising French singalong for autism charity

Northamptonshire pupils will be joined by TV's Dick and Dom when they take on a sponsored French singing challenge as part of a national campaign to improve support for children with autism.

The challenge - dubbed 'SingalonginFrenchathon' - will see the children swap their normal Kidslingo Frenchtastic classes sing and sign a bespoke flying-themed French song called Regarde-moi, Je vole!.

Activity leaderFran Fleming

The 40 or so children aged between 0 and 11 and their parents, all from the Towcester, Daventry and Hunsbury area will join an estimated 120,000 other children across the country in completing the challenge as part of the national campaign to raise awareness and money to provide support for autistic children through the charity, Caudwell Children.

Activity leader Fran Fleming said: "We are proud to be part of Children's Activities Week and all of the children have had lots of fun practising for our 'SingalonginFrenchathon' challenge taking place in my venue classes from May 13 to 18.

"At Kidslingo we are passionate about giving children the best start in life and by taking part in Children's Activities Week we are taking that beyond our classes and helping other children as well."

Also supporting the campaign are TV stars, Dick and Dom, who will be joining in the fun at the showcase event.

They said: “We can’t wait to join in with lots of the amazing kids’ clubs and classes.

"We are honoured to be a part of such a wonderful celebration and a worthwhile cause. We encourage as many kids, parents and children’s activities leaders as possible to get involved too."

Autism directly affects over 2.5million people in the UK every day and it is proven that early detection and intervention is the most effective way of managing behaviour relating to autism. But across the UK families can regularly wait years to receive an autism assessment for their child and, once diagnosed, often have to fight for any kind of support.

The money raised from the sponsored challenge will fund assessments and practical support for autistic children at the new Caudwell International Children’s Centre, the UK’s first independent purpose-built centre dedicated to autism.

Children’s Activities Week is a partnership between the Children’s Activities Association, a not-for-profit membership organisation and Caudwell Children.

Childcare insurance specialists Morton Michel are sponsors of the annual fundraising and awareness event.

Trudi Beswick, chief executive of Caudwell Children, said: “It is truly an honour to have groups of children like these all coming together to help raise funds for the charity.

"We are dedicated to enabling autistic children to reach their full potential and Children’s Activities Week is playing a big part in us achieving our aim. Together, we are changing lives.”

Anyone wishing to join the challenge or find out more about Kidslingo Frenchtastic classes and clubs can contact Fran Fleming by calling 07787 226406 or emailing fran.fleming@kidslingo.co.uk.