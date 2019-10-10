Developers want to build 73 homes on land next to a Northampton primary school

A plan to build 73 homes on a plot of land behind a school in Northampton has been submitted to the council.

Countryside Properties wants to develop a three-hectare plot of land to rear of Hunsbury Park Primary School off Dayrell Road.

A document submitted as part of the application says: "This development will provide a total of 73 new build affordable homes, set within an attractive and well-designed site that includes landscaped open space and retains important pedestrian links.

"The scale and character of the proposals will respect and enhance that of its immediate surroundings, with the structure, massing, streetscape, landscaping and materials all carefully considered to ensure that the development is in context and will create a positive contribution to the area."

The site would include 45 two-bedroom and 28 three-bed houses in a 'low density layout', according to the plans.

There would also be footpath links to the forest park to the south and visitor car parking 'to help parents dropping off or collecting children from the adjoining school'.

Comments on the plans, reference N/2019/1225 can be made until October 28, before a decision is made by Northampton Borough Council.