Developers of 525 homes get green light - IF they improve Northampton's worst traffic hotspots as well

House builders will have to help fund improvements to some of Northampton’s worst traffic hotspots after planning permission was granted for 525 homes between Wootton and Brackmills.

Last week, Northampton Borough Council approved their half of a plan to build 115 homes south of the Brackmills industrial estate inside their boundaries.

The Queen Eleanor Roundabout and Tesco Mereway Roundabouts will need to be improved before the houses are finished.

But on Thursday, South Northamptonshire Council's planning board agreed to the plan to build 410 of the homes in their remit - if developers agree to help solve Northampton's worst traffic spots.

Martin Grant Homes Ltd and Harcourt Developments Ltd will have to contribute nearly £600,000 towards improvements to the Queen Eleanor and Tesco Mereway roundabouts if they want to build their estates.

A raft of improvements will also have to be made to various junctions and pavements in the areas closer to the development, including a new roundabout on the Newport Pagnell Road giving access to the site itself.

Jim Newton, SNC’s assistant director for planning and economy, said: “The principle of building homes in this area is well established under the West Northants Joint Core Strategy, but that was always on the condition local roads were improved.

“South Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Borough Council have worked closely together to ensure the development will be of very high quality, and that the essential infrastructure will be put in place to support the new homes.

"It is pleasing that the developer has chosen to invest in the area, which continues to be a highly attractive place to live, work and invest."

Not counting contributions to education and libraries, which depends on the final mix of houses, the developer will also be contributing over £1.8million towards health services, parks (and in particular Brackmills County Park), open spaces, play equipment, refuse and recycling and public transport.