Developer secures reserved matters for 400 homes as part of new housing estate near Northampton

A national homes builder has secured reserved matters to build more than 400 homes as part of a new housing estate in Northampton.

Vistry – which builds Bovis Homes and Linden Homes properties – is preparing to start groundwork at its Western Gate location on Sandy Lane, between Duston and Harpole, after approval for 439 homes, including 66 affordable properties.

The housebuilder is committing £6 million towards a new primary school while ensuring a green network is in place with tree planting and public footpaths.

This is how the homes will be laid out

Further contributions are being made towards a local centre, play facilities, a library and highway work.

Andrew Harvey, Vistry regional land director, said: "We're delighted to receive reserved matters consent for these much-needed Bovis Homes and Linden Homes properties and can't wait to get started on the development.

“A total of 15 percent of our homes at Western Gate will be affordable housing and we will deliver green benefits, including tree planting and footpaths.

"As well as high-quality homes to suit all types of home buyers, we look forward to making community contributions to ensure residents thrive and enjoy their environment as much as possible."

This is what the houses will look like, according to the plans

Western Gate’s design incorporates the retention of existing trees and retains green infrastructure that will be enhanced through tree planting.

Public footpaths will extend through the development linking the existing and proposed network to ensure pedestrian access to properties and the surrounding area.

The one to five-bedroom homes, which include properties from Bovis Homes and Linden Homes' latest collections, will be five miles from Northampton town centre, with easy access to the M1, plenty of local amenities and a selection of ‘Good’ Ofsted-rated schools nearby.

Vistry, which has a five-star rating for customer satisfaction levels from the Home Builders Federation – the highest it can receive – won the biggest accolade, Large Housebuilder of the Year, at last month’s Housebuilder Awards, which celebrates excellence in the industry.