Desperate plea to fund pair's dream wedding after Northampton man struck with cancer TWICE

A Northampton couple are still looking ahead to their happily ever after after two shocking cancer diagnosis.

Shannon Doherty, 29, met her soul mate Andy Kimberley, 30, while she was working at a pub in 2016 and they fell in love at first sight. After one year they got engaged and spent just months together before their lives were turned upside down for the first time.

Andy was given the devastating news that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer and their wedding was put on hold while he recovered for two months at home after treatment.

Shannon said: "We were extremely fortunate that when we found out he had cancer we also found out we were expecting, which was a blessing in disguise.

"All was good, we had a beautiful son and another baby on the way."

But they were not out of the dark just yet. When their new baby, Hannah, was eight-weeks-old the Duston pair had their lives shattered by cancer for the second time - as the disease returned in Andy's lymph nodes in 2018.

Andy soon started intensive chemotherapy, which continued for nine weeks, and Shannon had to quickly become her fiancé's carer while looking after the children.

She added: "It was beyond tough. He was completely unable to work and I was on maternity leave. Times were really tough for us. Some months I didn’t know how we would survive.

"We were left devestated when we found out the chemotherapy hadn’t worked and he would need surgery to remove tumours. He was so weak from the chemo. He went ahead and had the surgery."

It was only two weeks ago the pair thought they had been given the all clear after had Andy's two operations, which removed the tumours in his neck.

So with the good news in mind, they finally booked their wedding at The Church, in Bridge Street, which they anticipate will cost about £5,000.

She added: "The excitement among us and our families felt surreal. Then our lives came crashing down around us again."

But after his most recent CT scan it became clear that Andy had one last tumour left growing in his stomach, which needs to be removed through, what the pair think will be, a difficult surgery scheduled for January 2020.

"We are left devestated as we know it means Andy will be off work for two months and my shifts will be limited in order to care for him," she added.

"We are going to struggle to just survive never mind pay for the wedding we have just booked for July 2020. This is why we are reaching out and asking for help.

"We just want to marry one another. We have had such a hard, petrifying ride and we just want this special day together but we are going to have to cancel it because of this surgery. Andy has just gone back to work this month from being off for a year. We just want this beautiful moment together because we just don’t know what lies ahead."

To donate to Shannon and Andy's fundraiser, click here.