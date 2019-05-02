​Dental 'super-surgery' could be created with extension of Northampton practice

​Plans have been submitted to add a two storey extension to a Northampton house to create a 'super surgery'.

East Park Dental Surgery in East Park Parade, opposite the Racecourse, wants to add a total of four new surgeries under the plans.



A document to go before a Guildhall planning committee says: "The owners of this dental practice would like to take the opportunity to provide the number of new patients wanting to register [with a] much-needed service.



"It is proposed to construct an extension to house four new surgeries in a fast-growing mixed dental practice which is becoming very popular in the area."



The extension itself will comprise two new surgeries on each of the two storeys, which will overlook a back garden area.



Architects propose that the building is highly energy efficient, including efficient combination boilers, thermostatic radiator valves and low-energy light fittings.



The plans will be decided upon by councillors in the coming weeks.