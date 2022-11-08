Demolition work at the former Debenhams in Northampton town centre has been halted after the shop owner next door says his building “could collapse and kill people” after it was allegedly damaged.

Vishal Patel, who owns Norman’s News in the Drapery, is pleading for someone to make his building safe after it was reportedly damaged by AR Demolition crews who are smashing down the former Debenhams store next door to make way for hundreds of student flats.

Vishal said a two-metre crack appeared in the third floor of his £320,000 building on Saturday (November 5) and that a timber structure on the same storey has also been damaged.

Vishal outside Norman's News in the Drapery

The 43 year old said: "They have damaged the main column of the building. I went to the council and asked if they could send someone to make my building safe. I tried to contact so many people to come and help me but no-one is coming. I have had to close my business the last three days because if anything happens, anyone could die inside the building, then I am going to be responsible for it. The building can collapse.

"If my building collapses there are people who could be hurt using the footpath but the council is just not listening. I am requesting help to come and make my building secure before it collapses. It is a real risk. You can see the sky through the crack.”

Vishal, who has owned Norman’s News for 11 years, says he has chosen to reopen the shop on Tuesday (November 8) and serve customers on the street because he cannot afford to continue to remain shut.

This newspaper took Mr Patel's concerns to AR Demoliton, which has now decided to cease all operations at the former Debenhams site.

The crack in Vishal's building

An AR spokeswoman said: "AR commenced work at the Drapery in Northampton following the approval of a party wall agreement detailing the agreed temporary works design and the required engineering. Robust temporary works were then installed prior to demolition to protect our neighbouring property. However further to this installation, the neighbouring property has made their own structural changes and subsequently building control has opened a case requiring remedial action by the property owner.

"We have subsequently altered our own temporary works design to accommodate our neighbour’s structural works. We have had an open dialogue with the neighbour throughout the project. In response to the recent concerns, we have undertaken our own engineering inspection and we have asked building control to further inspect the site. Whilst our neighbour arranges for their own building to be made safe, we have ceased our own operations.

"Our priority is the safety of our staff, the public and local residents and we look forward to this matter being resolved promptly. In our professional capacity we deal with unsafe structures alongside building control for many local authorities and we will look to aid and comply with building control in this ongoing case.”

The rear of Vishal's building where demolition works are taking place at the former Debenhams store