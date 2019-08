Heavy traffic is causing sever delays on the M1 Northbound near Northampton this afternoon.

Delays of up to 40 minutes between J15A and J14 have been reported on the motorway ahead of the drive home.

Meanwhile, congestion and delays of up to 15 minutes have been reported on the southbound lane.

The congestion was expected to clear by 16.45pm, but this has now been pushed back to 5pm.