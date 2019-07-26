Delapré Park and Abington Park retain their Green Flag Award status

Delapré Park and Abington Park have retained their Green Flag Award accreditation for another successive year.

The Green Flag Awards are an international mark of quality, which recognise and reward well managed parks and green spaces, and set a benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces.

The two parks will proudly continue to display the prestigious Green Flag Award, with 2019 marking an impressive seven years in a row for Deplaré Park and six years for Abington Park.

Councillor Mike Hallam, Cabinet member for environment, said: “We’re delighted to receive the Green Flag Award accreditation for another successive year.

“It’s a great achievement and clearly demonstrates the borough council’s commitment for providing local communities with accessible, clean and safe green spaces.

“In addition, it highlights the care and attention given by the two friends of groups, our grounds maintenance contractor and Park Rangers, who all work hard to keep the parks at their best all year round.

“The public also have a huge part to play in the up keep and cleanliness of the parks and as we launch our #yourparkismypark anti-litter campaign together with Veolia, I’d like to remind people to continue to respect these spaces by clearing up after themselves when they visit.”

The Green Flag Award announcements were made during a national celebration event hosted by Northampton at The Guildhall during #LoveParksWeek on Thursday, 18 July.