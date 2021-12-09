Rhian Barry sadly passed away from renal cell cancer at the age of 39.

A Northampton woman has paid an emotional tribute to her mum, who passed away from cancer at the age of just 39 on Sunday (December 5).

Rhian Barry of Ecton Brook, passed away from stage four renal cell cancer only months after her diagnosis.

She leaves behind her 23-year-old daughter, Marnie Reese Barry, and her 20-year-old son, Brad-lee Bartram.

Marnie said her mum, Rhian, was always 'the life of the party.'

Marnie, paying tribute to her mum, described her as 'crazy, happy and always the life of the party.'

She said: "We were the best of friends and we did everything together.

"Towards the end, when she was really ill and she was still in her wheelchair, she was right by my side partying with me in the pub."

Rhian found out she had cancer by chance when she attended her eye test at Specsavers in March earlier this year and a legion was discovered in her eye.

From there, she was sent to the hospital for tests where she was subsequently diagnosed with renal cell cancer.

In June, doctors informed her and her family that the cancer had progressed to stage four and she was given just two years to live.

However, Marnie said the cancer spread 'very rapidly' and doctors told her she could have months or even just weeks left. Then things took a turn for the worst.

Marnie said: "On Saturday - because her oxygen levels were really low, they said she only had a couple of days left. She died the next day.

"It all happened so quickly."

Rhian's daughter told Chronicle & Echo that she was always with her family and friends and loved going to the pub.

She took in and cared for a lot of children when they needed her help and was seen as a 'motherly figure' to many, according to Marnie.

Marnie added: "She took on everyone else's kids, moved them in with her and provided everything.

"She helped around seven or eight children through the years and all my other friends, they would always come and stay and, in the end, she had to buy bunk beds to put in my bedroom.

"I went from having a nice double bed to bunk beds."

Since her death, there has been an outpouring of love from the community who Rhian clearly touched.