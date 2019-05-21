Dates for your diary as Prosecco In The Park comes to Northampton

Lovers of bubbles will be able to revel in watching movies in the park this summer with a glass of fizz in-hand.

Festival Prosecco in the Park has announced it is to host Northampton's first event for three days from June 21-23 in Becket’s Park and will be showing a whole host of blockbuster movies on the big screen.

Options for drink on the night includes The Cocktail Box, The Gin House, The Craft Beer Bunker and the Prosecco and Champagne Bar.

The event is returning to Oxford this year, The Oxford Mail has reported, with other events planned around the county in destinations including Gloucestershire.

Becket’s Park is a ten minute walk from the centre of town and the entrance to the ticketed event will be located next to the park’s tennis courts.

General admission tickets start at £10 for adults with children 12 and under free.

Friday, 21 June

1700hrs – Public Gates Open

1700hrs – All Concessions Open

1900hrs – A Star Is Born (2018) 15

2200hrs – All Concessions Close

2230hrs – Event Close

​*Under 15’s are not permitted on Friday night ONLY due to the 15 certification of the film being shown. If deemed necessary, the festival reserves the right to request photographic identification verifying the age of the customer.

Saturday, June 22

1000hrs – Public Gates Open

1000hrs – All Concessions Open

1030hrs – Sing (2016) U

1300hrs – Incredibles 2 (2018) PG

1500hrs – Mary Poppins Returns (2018) U

1900hrs – Bohemian Rhapsody (2019) 12A

2200hrs – All Concessions Close

2230hrs – Event Close

Sunday, 23 June

1000hrs – Public Gates Open

1000hrs – All Concessions Open

1030hrs – Peter Rabbit (2018) PG

1300hrs – Greatest Showman (2017) PG

1500hrs – Aquaman (2018) 12A

1800hrs – All Concessions Close

1830hrs – Event Close

