Dates for your diary as Prosecco In The Park comes to Northampton

Lovers of bubbles will be able to revel in watching movies in the park this summer with a glass of fizz in-hand.
Festival Prosecco in the Park has announced it is to host Northampton's first event for three days from June 21-23 in Becket’s Park and will be showing a whole host of blockbuster movies on the big screen.
Options for drink on the night includes The Cocktail Box, The Gin House, The Craft Beer Bunker and the Prosecco and Champagne Bar.
The event is returning to Oxford this year, The Oxford Mail has reported, with other events planned around the county in destinations including Gloucestershire.
Becket’s Park is a ten minute walk from the centre of town and the entrance to the ticketed event will be located next to the park’s tennis courts.
General admission tickets start at £10 for adults with children 12 and under free.
Friday, 21 June
1700hrs – Public Gates Open
1700hrs – All Concessions Open
1900hrs – A Star Is Born (2018) 15
2200hrs – All Concessions Close
2230hrs – Event Close
*Under 15’s are not permitted on Friday night ONLY due to the 15 certification of the film being shown. If deemed necessary, the festival reserves the right to request photographic identification verifying the age of the customer.
Saturday, June 22
1000hrs – Public Gates Open
1000hrs – All Concessions Open
1030hrs – Sing (2016) U
1300hrs – Incredibles 2 (2018) PG
1500hrs – Mary Poppins Returns (2018) U
1900hrs – Bohemian Rhapsody (2019) 12A
2200hrs – All Concessions Close
2230hrs – Event Close
Sunday, 23 June
1000hrs – Public Gates Open
1000hrs – All Concessions Open
1030hrs – Peter Rabbit (2018) PG
1300hrs – Greatest Showman (2017) PG
1500hrs – Aquaman (2018) 12A
1800hrs – All Concessions Close
1830hrs – Event Close