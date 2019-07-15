Dates for your diary as Northampton Borough Council to host summer holiday events

Ten parks will celebrate Love Parks Week in Northampton this July and August.

The events, which are being organised by Northampton Borough Council and the town’s park friends groups, started on 6 July and carry on through the official Love Parks Week dates and into the summer holidays.

The first events kicked off on July 6 with a two-day History Alive event at Delapre Abbey, followed by the fifth annual Alfie Bear's Picnic in on July 13.

Eastfield Park is to host a busy few days with sports sessions on 17 July, kite flying on 18 July and a history walk on 20 July.

Becket’s Park also has its fill of the action an anti-litter campaign launch and engagement day on 18 July.

Following in August, Bradlaugh Fields will be holding a community fun day on 3 August.

Closing the celebrations is a community event towards the end of August at Thornton Park.

The free event, launching the park’s new equipment and new community centre kitchen, takes place on 17 August between 1pm and 5pm.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “The council and our contractor Veolia, have a really close relationship with all the local park friends groups and it has been great working with them to develop our biggest ever Love Parks Weeks programme of activities.

“We hope regular park goers as well as new visitors to the town show our parks a little love during the two months and take advantage of the wide range of opportunities available.”