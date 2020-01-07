Date set for unveiling of newly revamped multi-million pound hotel in Northamptonshire

A newly renovated restaurant and 22-bed hotel is set to open in Northamptonshire this March after three years of building works.

This spring, The Falcon Hotel, in Castle Ashby, will throw open its doors after undergoing a complete transformation.

Some rooms will feature a roll-topbathtub, period features, and a palette 'inspired by the surrounding countryside'.

The country retreat will have 22 bedrooms - eight of those will be located in the main hotel and a further 14 rooms are in the adjacent 'farmers cottages'.

Alongside the hotel launch, The Falcon Hotel will welcome a new restaurant called ‘Eyas’, with 56 covers inside and a further 32 on a large outdoor terrace.

Head chef James Gordon said he will work hand-in-hand with local farmers, estate gamekeepers and nurseries to create a menu that is 'gentle on carbon footprint'.

He said: “The idea that we can grow, forage and source from the grounds for our own requirements and use the farms that are on the land to supply us with most of our produce is a connection that’s not only shapes but defines the menu.

The colours have a strong influence on promoting a sense of rest and renewal.

"I would love the restaurant to be known for the respect it has for its produce – from the mushrooms we forage to the deer that have been raised.

"It’s a must for me that the restaurant team understands where each ingredient is from and what makes it special.”

In the coming months the hotel, with a 30-person bolthole cellar bar, will open for afternoon tea and cocktails

Lord and Lady Northampton have designed the new retreat with wellbeing in mind with a stand-alone wellness centre due to open in spring 2021.

Their promise to guests is to give them a 'place to unwind in peace' with special access to the nearby gardens, meditative activities including, yoga, foraging, cycling, guided nature walks, with plans to arrange 'wild swimming' in the summer.