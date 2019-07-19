'Daphne the neighbourhood bus' sets sail to hear about Northampton residents' worries

A new 'neighbourhood bus' will launch to day to directly ask Northampton's residents what is affecting them in their area.

"Daphne the NPH Bus" will debut at a launch event in Northampton town centre today (July 20) ahead of her maiden voyages to nearby social housing neighbourhoods.

Daphne has been created by Northampton Partnership Homes in response to help residents meet housing officers and discuss what is affecting their homes - by bringing the housing officers to them.

James Clarke, area housing manager at NPH, said: "We really can’t wait to get Daphne on the road.

"We’ve listened to what our residents have told us and they want us to be more present in their neighbourhoods.

"This will be a chance for residents and the NPH team to get to know each other better and we’ll be inviting local partners to join us too."

NPH will launch Daphne in Northampton's Market Square today at 11am along with children's activities and games.