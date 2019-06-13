Dads go FREE this Sunday at Northampton Aqua Park

Are you struggling to decide what to buy for your dad this Father’s Day?

The huge 30,000 sqft, inflatable assault course at Willow Lake is one of Northampton's newest attractions and, just for Father’s Day, dads can get a free session when you book on for Sunday, June 16.

READ MORE: Here's what Northampton's new 'Total Wipeout' aqua park looks like in action

Brent Grundy, CEO at Flipout Aqua Park, said: “This is an awesome, innovative leisure experience for families to enjoy. Its an experience that brings people of all ages and communities together in a fun, safe environment.

"This will encourage people of the UK to have family fun, get active and most of all have fun outdoors.

"Flipout already has trampolines parks around the world and our aqua park is a natural progression and compliments our trampoline parks offering very well.”

The ‘Total Wipeout’ inspired aqua park, with a host of wet and wild activities, opened this April and has already put smiles on the faces of hundreds of visitors.

The park has an abundance of features including huge slides, climbing mountain, jump towers, blast bags, stepping stones, trampolines, half pipe, rockers and giant Wipeout balls all to test your inner ninja skills.

Children must be aged six or over, 122cm tall, and should be able to swim 25 metres.

To take advantage of the Father’s Day offer book online and use the code 'Free Dad' at the checkout.

Organisers say that places are filling up fast so it is advised to pre-book online to avoid disappointment here.