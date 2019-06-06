Cynthia Spencer Hospice urges people in Northampton to get on their Bikes4Bedtime

Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton has launched a new fundraising campaign urging people to raise money to pay for a day's worth of care.

It costs £504 to provide one day’s expert, specialist care for one patient in the inpatient unit at Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton.

The hospice holds it hugely popular Cycle4Cynthia bike ride every year - but now fundraisers are being urged to support the hospice throughout the year, by raising money for Bike4Bedtime.

With this new initiative the hospice is inviting friends, families and colleagues to enter a team of four, which at £15 per rider is just £60, and then each finds the remaining individual sponsorship of £111, thereby raising a total of £504 and providing another vital day’s care for a patient.

Among the first to sign up to ‘Bike4Bedtime’ is the Darby family who all work together at property development and investment company Darby Group and team captain, Max Darby, believes this new campaign is a great idea: “I’ve taken part in Cycle4Cynthia for the last two years so I already know what an amazing event it is and the opportunity to support this incredible charity in such a tangible way seems an obvious thing to do” said Max.

“My father passed away at the Hospice four years ago and not only was the care he received second to none, but the support that my mother and the whole family experienced was exceptional, so to think that we can help extend that to another family by effectively funding 24 hours’ care for them, simply by having fun on our bikes, is fantastic!” he added.

The hospice’s fundraising manager, John Helm, is delighted to have the Darby family’s commitment and hopes that more supporters will leap into their saddles to ‘Bike4Bedtime’: “This year we need to raise over a million pounds to continue to provide support and to grow our offer to help more people access our vital services, but I think such large figures can sometimes seem inconceivable” revealed John.

“However this initiative offers a way in which riders can really visualise how their sponsorship money would be spent and so we’d love many more teams to sign up.

“I’d, therefore, encourage anyone who has a bike to come and join us as not only is the event itself wonderfully inspiring but of course the greatest reward will be the warm glow everyone will get from knowing they are supporting one of the county’s best-loved charities!” he enthused.

Cycle4Cynthia 2019, again being generously supported by headline sponsor EMW Law LLP, will take place on Sunday September 22 at Holdenby House by kind permission of James and Karen Lowther, with 5, 25 and 50-mile routes on offer.

For more information about ‘Bike4Bedtime’ or other opportunities to support Cycle4Cynthia, please call the Hospice on 01604 210941 or email fundraising@cynthiaspencer.co.uk

You can also learn more about the ride – which has seen thousands of cyclists help raise almost £600,000 in its 15-year history – and complete the online entry form by visiting www.cycle4cynthia.co.uk

Meanwhile, to keep up-to-date with the latest news on the event, please visit and ‘like’ both the ride’s and the Hospice’s pages on Facebook.