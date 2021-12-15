Cyclist, 51, taken to hospital with multiple fractures after collision on busy Northampton industrial estate
A 51-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with multiple fractures after a collision in a busy Northampton industrial estate.
The incident happened in Ravens Way off Crow Lane, Billing on Thursday (December 9) between 2pm and 2.30pm between a black Mercedes CLK and a man in a bicycle.
Northamptonshire Police attended the scene and the road was closed, causing traffic issues, for a number of hours. The driver of the Mercedes remained at the scene.
Officers are now appealing for dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision.
Anyone who has any information or footage is asked to call police on 101.