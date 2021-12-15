A 51-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with multiple fractures after a collision in a busy Northampton industrial estate.

The incident happened in Ravens Way off Crow Lane, Billing on Thursday (December 9) between 2pm and 2.30pm between a black Mercedes CLK and a man in a bicycle.

Northamptonshire Police attended the scene and the road was closed, causing traffic issues, for a number of hours. The driver of the Mercedes remained at the scene.

Ravens Way off Crow Lane, Billing.

Officers are now appealing for dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision.