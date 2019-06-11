Creating yoga business from scratch was 'painful process' for Northampton celebrities Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff

You don't get to be a rugby world cup winner or a top ballroom dancer if you're afraid of hard work.

But nothing could have prepared Northampton's celebrity couple Ben Cohen and Kristina Rihanoff for the challenge of setting up their own business from scratch.

Former Strictly star Kristina will take some of the classes herself.

Now, however, the determination and focus that took them to the top of their respective careers has paid off handsomely as they prepare to greet the public at the official launch of Soo Yoga at Sol Central on Thursday evening (June 13).

“It was a painful process,” said Ben, who achieved his sport's greatest honour as a member of the victorious England team in 2003. “But we got there in the end.

“Spending five months ripping out and refurbishing was very hard work. No one said it would be easy, but it was definitely worth it.

“It has been a challenging road to put this business model together - but exciting too,” he said. “At first it was a blank page ready to be written. How do we do this? Who will help us? How much will it cost?

Former Saints player Ben says the hard work has been worth it.

“These were the questions we were constantly thinking about, so we immersed ourselves into creating a business that would suit all ages, families and capabilities.

“The real challenge was finding the right premises, which took over two years. But we managed to get there in the end and secured a unit that could provide the space - and just as important the car parking - that we needed.”

The end result is a family orientated yoga and wellbeing centre for all ages and abilities.

There are seven studios, including the first professionally equipped hot yoga studio in Northampton.

Ben and Kristina will be on hand from 5.30pm to 9.30pm on Thursday to show members of the public the new facilities.

Win a Fathers' Day treat for four at Soo Yoga. Click {https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/win-fathers-day-treat-for-four-at-ben-cohen- and-kristina-rihanoff-s-soo-yoga-wellbeing-centre-in-northampton-1-8957625|here|} to enter.