'Cream of the crop' coffee shop tucked away in Northamptonshire museum is named one of the best in UK

A coffee lounge tucked away in a Northamptonshire village museum has been named as one of the best in the country.

The Apothocoffee Shop is loved in Earls Barton as a charming feature of the Jeyes heritage museum.

The team at Wembley Stadium after winning Coffee Shop of the Year 2019.

But the village lounge has just been picked out of competitors from across the UK to become Coffee Shop of the Year 2019.

The family-run business was given the gold medal at the SME National Business Awards at Wembley Stadium on December 6 after it beat the five final contestants to the title.

The shop has been run by three generations of the Jeyes family - starting in 1991 by nan Marie, then her daughter Georgina and now by sisters Philippa and Anna.

Georgina Jeyes said: "The feeling as we all walked towards the stage is indescribable but one we will remember forever.

The Apothocoffee is tucked away behind the Jeyes at Earls Barton heritage museum.

"It is not only an achievement for us as a family but for our while team, who like us work so hard, day in day out, to provide our customers with great service, great food and a great atmosphere for all to enjoy."

Apothocoffee was nominated by a 'secret admirer' in July, but soon the family was asked to put together a presentation of their achievements, their menu, their local producers and testimonials from customers.

The shop is part of the Jeyes of Earls Barton heritage museum, which dedicated to the chemist brothers Philadelphus and John Jeyes who created the household brand of Jeyes cleaning fluid.

Anna Jeyes told the Chronicle and Echo: "We are huge supporters of Northamptonshire's local producers. It's worth it. We have Cobbler's Nibble cheese, Phipps Gin, What's Poppin' Popcorn...

"We've got a full team of girls who work hard here. It's a good bunch."

Customers old and new are now being invited to Apothocoffee shop this Friday (December 13) between 1pm and 5pm to celebrate the award with a complimentary glass of fizz, elderflower juice and homemade prosecco sponge.