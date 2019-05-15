Crash at major junction in Northampton town centre caused long delays

Police closed off a road approaching a busy roundabout in Northampton town centre earlier today (Wednesday).

Emergency crews, including police and ambulance, were called to the scene of the crash on St Peter's Way, approaching the Carlsberg's roundabout.

The scene of the crash in St Peter's Way

Police confirmed they were called at 10.47am to the collision, involving a car and a motorbike.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.45am on 15 May to St Peters Way in Northampton.

The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a car and a motorbike. We sent a crewed ambulance and one patient was taken to Northampton General Hospital.”

Traffic was at a standstill for more than 30 minutes approaching the accident and there were delays on all surrounding routes.

The crash scene was cleared just before midday.