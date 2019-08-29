'Cowboy builders ruined our lives' say Northampton couple... then slept in our bed

A distraught Northampton couple say they have had the worst ordeal of their lives after nightmare builders not only botched their home renovation - but slept in their bed, urinated at the side of the house and left bottles of vodka lying around.

Delia and Mick Cunningham wanted to carry out a structural repair and renovation of their Gregory-style property in Bouverie Road, Hardingstone.

A Northampton couple say their lives have been ruined by a series of cowboy builders.

The couple - who have both just turned 60 - wanted to fix up their home so they could sell it and move to Anglesey to be nearer their son, who has Asperger's Syndrome, and his wife, who has a brain injury.

They were recommended a specialist, Marek KBI Limited, who quoted her £34,600 to replace the brickwork, fit new foundations, replace the guttering and insulate the walls among a number of other jobs.

Despite the fact the project was only meant to last five weeks - the Cunninghams are still sleeping in a leaking building site seven months - and two building firms - down the line.

"From day one they took over," said Delia. "They built a barbecue in the garden using our blocks and bricks. People were using the side of the house as a toilet.

Bottles of vodka hasd been dumped in the kitchen bin while the Cunninghams were away.

"We went away to Anglesey for four days - but when we came back there was this horrible smell."

What they discovered - shockingly - was builders had practically moved into their three-bedroomed home while they were away.

There were five bottles of vodka in the kitchen bin with a mixture of food and packaging - and the fridge had been restocked with food.

"Then my husband went into the (bedroom) house and he started talking to someone," Delia said. "I thought he was going mad, but there were people in the house.

The home in Bouverie Road is still covered in building materials.

"The place was a tip. These two guys, who we think might have been homeless, were living here and they didn't realise we would be back."

"The worst thing is they had been sleeping in our bed. They had used the food out the fridge and cupboard. We found cooked food in all the pots and pans and some was stored in the fridge, It was everywhere, even in the garden.

The two men had even watched pay-per-view items on their Sky subscription and had used two electric heaters on when they arrived back.

Delia and Mike kicked the building firm off the site halfway through the job, having already paid them some £17,000.

The brickwork by KBI was substandard across the board.

But the work they had done was substandard too. The brickwork was not level and a gap had appeared in the join between their neighbour's home. The new wall did not meet the roof and two independent builders assessed the work as being poor.

The driveway was left cracked and in pieces where ready mix concrete had been delivered. A whole new drive and garden path is now needed and carpets had to be ripped up because workers trampled cement into them with their boots.

So the Cunninghams enlisted a second company to fix the work botched by KBI Limited, as well as fitting doors and windows and repointing the bricks.

On June 11, Bradford-based company Your Choice quoted them £13,750 to do the work in 16 days. The couple by this time had been living with boarded-up windows and doors for months. KBI had disconnected the gas so the family had no heating or hot water.

But the situation has not improved for the Cunninghams. Now, in mid-August - the house is still nothing short of a building site.

The wrong fascias and guttering were installed by Your Choice, meaning that water is dripping all down the front of the house when it rains. Water is also seeping in through the front door and the general quality of work appears sloppy and unfinished. The front door was measured incorrectly and will have to be replaced or the floor inside the doorway will have to be taken out.

The Cunninghams took photos of the kitchen on their return from holiday... where their builders had made themselves at home.

What's more, the drive is still littered with building materials and piles of broken concrete.

Delia said: "We decided to go with a national company who sounded like they were the answer to our prayers, but it turns out they have been no better.

"In fact, they have created even more problems. We were given five different start dates and they eventually started on July 15.

"A lot of the work they have done has created other works to be done. They have fitted items that were not ordered and even after 'resealing' guttering we still have major problems every time it rains."

This means the extra work needed will cost even more to put right. The inside of the house has a lot of unfinished work or work that needs to be replaced and done properly.

Currently, Your Choice has not been clear as to whether they have finished, will be returning to complete the works, or will even tidy up the building materials.

It means the Cunninghams, in limbo as they are, are having to obtain a third quote from a building contractor to fix the work done by both Your Choice and KBI.

Former director of the now-defunct KBI Limited, Marek Buza, said he was deeply sorry for the way workers treated the Cunningham's home.

He maintains that the two men were not sleeping or staying at the house to his knowledge.

He also protests that he was forced to hire cheap labour and cheap parts to do the job within the budget.

The Chronicle and Echo has made several attempts to contact Your Choice and has, on at least two occasions, been told a person of authority would call back to respond. This has not happened.

Meanwhile, the Cunninghams say the stress of the situation has ruined both of their 60th birthdays.

Mike even suffered a blackout weeks ago and fell down the stairs of their three-bed home. Doctors put the blackout down to stress.

Marek KBI has been reported to Trading Standards and the Cunninghams are considering reporting Your Choice as well.

Gaps were left between the wall and roof.

Workers built a barbecue in the Cunningham's garden on the first day.