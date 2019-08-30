County council tells Northampton businesses new parking proposals are 'financially driven'

Northampton town centre firm bosses have told the county council they want to look at alternative on-street parking proposals after plans to hike costs by 80p.

People are being asked to have their say on the Northamptonshire County Council proposals for changes to on-street parking in Northampton town centre but businesses have widely criticised that further parking charge increases are going to be another nail in Northampton’s coffin.

Parking prices for the bays in Abington Street are set to increase.

If it is given the green light pay and display bays in Abington Street, George Row, Mercers Row and St Giles’ Street will see an 80p rise from £1.20 per hour to £2.

On Wednesday (August 28) Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District and town centre businesses met with Northamptonshire County Council to discuss the price hike.

A spokeswoman for BID said: "We are pleased Northamptonshire County Council (NCC) agreed to meet on Wednesday with a small group of our Northampton town centre businesses to discuss the on-street parking charges proposal.

On-street parking prices are set to increase by 100 per cent since last June.

"The meeting, originally scheduled for an hour, was two hours long, with businesses vocal about the proposal. NCC told businesses that the parking proposal was financially driven, rather than motivated by a desire to reduce congestion.

"This was challenged by the group as letters issued to the businesses stated that congestion (as well as better use of the spaces available and the environmental impact) was the rationale behind the proposal."

On-street parking charges were rolled out in Northampton in July 2001 with an 80p fee per hour.

In 2008 costs went up to £1 an hour before shoppers had to pay £1.20 per hour in 2018. Since last June, fees are proposed to go up by 100 per cent at £2 an hour.

At the meeting BID businesses formally asked NCC for the following:

- To see a summary of submissions in response to the parking charges proposal and a meeting to discuss these.

- To set up a working group to enable BID businesses to help the council look at and identify alternative proposals.

Brendan Bruder, co-chair of the BID, said: “The meeting was impassioned, and businesses did a superb job at representing not only themselves, but also businesses in their geographical area.

"There were a small number of businesses who were not able to attend on the day but they sent their feedback to the BID.

"This was passed directly to NCC officers.”

The businesses in attendance were:

Brenan Bruder, Abbey Ross

Duncan Wild, Berties

Fin Kelly-Jeans, Finn & Co

Rachel Roberts, MOOCH

Katherine Ozalti, St Gyles Jewellers

Stewart Wright, Nuovo

Julie Teckman, Vintage Guru

Antony Ellis, an investor, who was also accompanied by his planning advisor at the meeting

Feedback provided to the BID by the following businesses was passed directly to NCC officers:

Abington FX

All Saints Church

Café Track

Energie

Richardson Events

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Officers met with representatives of the BID group to listen their concerns and answer questions raised.

“The public notice period closes on September 5 and all formal responses received will be considered under the county council’s due process before any decision is made on whether to proceed with the proposals.”

HOW TO GET IN TOUCH WITH NORTHAMPTONSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL :

Should you wish to comment on the proposals through the formal process you must put your views in writing no later than the 5th September 2019 to the address below quoting reference PKG/P1803:

Parking & Traffic Orders, Northamptonshire Highways, Highways Depot, Old Harborough Road, Brixworth, NN6 9BX

Or by email to parkingenquiries@kierwsp.co.uk.